Advertisement

Reports of Yami Gautam expecting her first child have been doing rounds on social media. Amid the reports of her pregnancy, the actress arrived at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Article 370. In a viral video from the event, the actress can be seen walking with caution while seemingly flaunting her baby bump.

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar expecting first child?

On February 8, Yami Gautam attended the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Article 370. She appeared at the event with her husband Aditya Dhar. While the couple has not confirmed the news, the actress seemed to be caressing her baby bump.

In the now-viral video, Yami can be seen in a white coloured dress. She paired the dress with a beige coloured coat and kept her tresses open for the event. The actress could be seen walking with caution and her husband Aditya escorted her to the stage carefully, fuelling rumours of their pregnancy.

About Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar’s love story

As soon as the video went viral on social media, fans and followers of the actress rushed to congratulate her. Reports of her pregnancy had previously floated when she donned a loose-fitted attire earlier. On January 27, the actress’ appearance with her husband sparked rumours of her pregnancy for the first time.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot in 2021. the two have been dating ever since their first encounter on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actress's hometown of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was the site of their nuptials.