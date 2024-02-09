Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Yami Gautam Confirms Pregnancy Rumours, Flaunts Baby Bump At Article 370 Event

Amid rumours of her pregnancy, Yami Gautam was spotted at the trailer launch of the upcoming film Article 370.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Reports of Yami Gautam expecting her first child have been doing rounds on social media. Amid the reports of her pregnancy, the actress arrived at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Article 370. In a viral video from the event, the actress can be seen walking with caution while seemingly flaunting her baby bump. 

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar expecting first child? 

On February 8, Yami Gautam attended the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Article 370. She appeared at the event with her husband Aditya Dhar. While the couple has not confirmed the news, the actress seemed to be caressing her baby bump. 

In the now-viral video, Yami can be seen in a white coloured dress. She paired the dress with a beige coloured coat and kept her tresses open for the event. The actress could be seen walking with caution and her husband Aditya escorted her to the stage carefully, fuelling rumours of their pregnancy. 

About Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar’s love story 

As soon as the video went viral on social media, fans and followers of the actress rushed to congratulate her. Reports of her pregnancy had previously floated when she donned a loose-fitted attire earlier. On January 27, the actress’ appearance with her husband sparked rumours of her pregnancy for the first time. 

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot in 2021. the two have been dating ever since their first encounter on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actress's hometown of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was the site of their nuptials. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement