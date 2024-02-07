Yami Gautam Opens Up About Working With Article 370 Co-star Priya Mani: Both Have Different...

Advertisement

Yami Gautam and Priya Mani are gearing up for their upcoming film Article 370, helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The political drama marks their first collaboration together. Now, as the release date is nearing, they are busy promoting their film and in one such event, both the actresses opened up about their experience working with each other.

Yami Gautam says working with Priya Mani was a 'great experience'

Speaking to IANS, Yami first talked about her role in the film and said “Playing the role of an intelligence officer in Article 370 was truly challenging." She added that the role pushed her to explore new facets of her acting abilities as the film has many intense action sequences which "demanded physical and mental preparation, making it a thrilling yet demanding experience.”

Working with co-star Priya, she said that it was a "great experience," adding to this, she said, "Both have different working styles and there is a lot that we both learned from each other while filming for this film.”

Priya Mani calls Yami Gautam an 'easygoing person'

When asked Priya Mani about her experience working with Yami, she said, “I absolutely loved working with Yami on this film, she is an easy going person and I hope the audience will enjoy watching us together on the big screen in this action packed political drama.”

The actress also spilt the beans about her character and said that Article 370 is a "beautifully nuanced" film and it was not just about portraying a character; it was about playing a strong, resilient female figure. "My character has many layers and it gave me an opportunity to showcase the strength and determination of women in positions of power,” she added.

Priya Mani concluded by saying that the film is an eye-opening exploration of an untold story, revealing the remarkable journey of individuals who played crucial roles in shaping our nation’s history.

The upcoming action political drama showcases Yami as an intelligence officer and Priya Mani, a PMO bureaucrat. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23.

With IANS Inputs