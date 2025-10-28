Yami Gautam Reacts To Being Called 'Face of Nationalist Cinema': The Effort is Always to Connect...

Yami Gautam is gearing up for the release of her new film, Haq, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The film, inspired by the landmark 1985 Shah Bano case, is directed by Suparn S Varma and also stars Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in prominent roles. The cast and crew of the film came together for the trailer launch on October 27.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Yami Gautam reacted to being labelled ‘face of nationalist cinema’. The tag seemingly comes after the actress portrayed powerful characters in Article 370, Uri: The Surgical Strike and A Thursday, movies which put social and national interest in the forefront. Discussing the tag, the actress simply stated that she is not bothered by it. She added that earlier she was called ‘underrated’ and added, “I don’t understand these things.”

Yami Gautam at Haq trailer launch | Image: Varinder Chawla

Highlighting the importance of featuring in movies like Haq, Yami added, “I believe that through entertainment, I am getting the opportunities to tell these stories that have their own identity, their own importance, and a need to be told. If we only wanted to document reality, we could have made a documentary. But we are in the business of entertainment, where every kind of audience exists — from Tier 1 cities to Tier 3 towns. The effort is always to connect as many people as possible through something fresh and meaningful.”



She further stated that she is only making movies, keeping the diverse audience in mind. Addressing the labels, she stressed that her fans and cinegoers have never typecast her. She concluded by saying, “If you watch a film and you like it, that means it’s a good film. And if it sparks some other thought in your mind, that’s okay too, it just means you’re a different kind of audience, and I respect that.”



In her next, Yami Gautam will essay the role of Shazia Bano, inspired by the historic 1985 Shah Bano vs Ahmed Khan case. The film, Haq, will hit the big screens on November 7.



