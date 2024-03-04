Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

Yash Joins The League Of Rajinikanth, Prabhas With Massive Remuneration For Ravana Role In Ramayana

Amid the buzz surrounding Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, it has been reported that the KGF star Yash will charging a whopping amount for his Bollywood debut.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
KGF
KGF franchise | Image:IMDB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Yash, well known for his role in KGF, has reportedly been roped in to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited film Ramayana. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi to portray Goddess Sita. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, it has been reported that the KGF star will charging a whopping amount for his Bollywood debut.

How much will Yash charge for his role in Ramayana?

As per media report, Yash will be walking home with ₹150 crore for his role as Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. With this, Yash had joined the league of actors who have the highest remuneration in the industry including Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth. Meanwhile, Yash charged ₹30 crore for his role as Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky in KGF. Meanwhile, he took ₹25 for his role in KGF 2.

A file photo of Yash | Image: Instagram

 

According to industry buzz, Tiwari has signed Ranbir Kapoor to play Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film is expected to be released in February of next year. KGF 3 is expected to be released in 2025, with filming beginning at the end of next year.

A file photo of Yash | Image: Instagram

 

Ramayana to be announced on Ram Navami

The film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is set to release on Diwali 2025. Rumours suggest that the filmmakers are preparing to unveil the project on the auspicious day of Ram Navami, which is April 17.

Pinkvilla reported, "Ramayana will be announced on April 17, 2024 – on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami,” and added, “There is no better date than Ram Navami to make an official announcement on the cast, crew, and release plans for Ramayana. It’s the most ambitious film in Indian Cinema and the team is making all the efforts to bring it to the spectacle in the most authentic manner. The team has spent over 5 years in pre-production to get the script and visuals in place, and it’s now the time to execute all that was planned."

Published March 4th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

