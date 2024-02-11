Advertisement

The romantic comedy, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor made its theatrical debut in 2013. Over time, the film has gained a cult following. In light of this, PVR INOX rereleased the movie during Valentine's Day week and got a tremendous response from the audience. Even though it was originally released more than 10 years ago, the audience came in large numbers to enjoy the movie on the big screen.

Fans go crazy at Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s screening in Delhi

Social media users have started sharing footage of the audience's response to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s re-release. Based on these clips, one can see that the movie has transcended from being a spectator film to an emotional experience. A Twitter user posted a video of the crowd dancing enthusiastically to the song Balam Pichkari at a Delhi movie theater showing YJHD.

Following the lockdown, the movie theater industry has refocused on creating an immersive environment and encouraging community involvement. Films that have struck a chord with viewers have outperformed expectations, while those that didn't hold their attention have fallen short. The re-release of many classic movies in recent years has been well received by the public, partly because of the social aspect of watching these movies together.

Movie re-releases this Valentine’s week

PVR-INOX has re-released 22 classic love movies across India in honor of Valentine's Week.

Films like Jab We Met, Veer Zaara, Mohabattein, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyar Ka Punchnama 1 & 2, De De Pyar De, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar are among those on the list.