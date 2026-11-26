Yeh Prem Mol Liya Day 1 Advance Booking: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari are gearing up for the release of their film, helmed by veteran director Sooraj Barjatya. The movie is just a day away from hitting the theatres, and it has already sold over 70K tickets. The movie is creating a buzz among the movie buffs who want to watch old-school romance. However, there is a twist in the plot.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie has sold 72,916 tickets across 4685 shows, with 2 houseful shows. With this, the movie has so far earned ₹2.03 crore. Across 6 show dates, the movie has collected ₹5.64 crore, with Delhi leading the chart as the top state at ₹42.32 lakh. Maharashtra follows at ₹38.87 lakh and Gujarat at ₹22.40 lakh.

What is the plot of Yeh Prem Mol Liya?

The story moves away from the usual idea of a bride moving into her husband’s home, as the trailer shows a husband moving into his wife’s house after marriage. The film also puts its female lead at the centre of the relationship, with her having a say in important decisions about their future. It looks at how couples can build a life together without having to choose between their respective families.

The film also brings together a large supporting cast, including Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar. Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film will hit the theatres on November 27.