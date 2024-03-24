Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra appears to have found his niche and footing, heavily gravitating towards patriotism-centric premises when it comes to his choice of scripts. Prior to Yodha, the actor made his OTT debut earlier this year, with web series Indian Police Force. Incidentally, the actor's most well-acclaimed role has also featured him in patriotic fervor, that of Vikram Batra.

How much did the cast of Yodha get paid?



Sidharth Malhotra essayed the role of Arun Katyal in Yodha. A GQ report places, the actor's fee for the film at 47 crores. The report also sheds light on how much the film's leading ladies, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna (best known for her work in Farzi), took home for their roles.

The report asserts that Disha Patani was paid ₹2 crores for her role of Laila Khalid, a flight attendant. Raashii Khanna, who essayed the role of Priyamvada 'Priya' Katyal, wife to Sidharth's Arjun, was paid ₹1.5 crores. With respect to Yodha's plot, Sidharth essays the role of a suspended army officer who takes on a group of terrorists who have hijacked a plane. His prep for the role saw him get knee-deep in understandign action stunts and choreography. In a BTS video shared to his Instagram handle, Sidharth says, "I've done my fair bit of few action films in the past but the first time I've fought inside a toilet. I'm not the shortest of men around, so me and the other characters are cramped up in this airplane toilet. I've got long arms, so if I would stretch my arm it would go through the other wall. So we had to be really crunched up and move our punches or do choreography. I think we've done a very interesting job to keep it real and raw."

A look at Yodha's box office report



The GQ report places Yodha's estimated budget at ₹55 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections currently stand at ₹27.65 crores. The same report puts its worldwide collections at ₹36.4 crores.

The film is still running in theatres.