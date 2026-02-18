Updated 18 February 2026 at 11:26 IST
You Welcomed Me With Open Arms: Kiara Advani Pens Emotional Note For Father-in-law After His Demise
Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to pen an emotional note for her father-in-law after his demise in Delhi on February 17. Her note comes after Sidharth Malhotra confirmed the news of his father's death on Tuesday.
Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share loving memories with her father-in-law after his demise. The actress, who is the wife of Sidharth Malhotra, shared the note a day after Sunil Malhotra's passing in Delhi on February 17. Fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to extend their condolences.
Kiara Advani remembers father-in-law
On February 18, Kiara shared monochrome pictures of her father-in-law from her wedding with the caption, “From the very beginning — you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all. Your warmth was constant. Your generosity effortless. Your love for your family was at the center of everything you did. You showed up— every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return.”
She added, “Your stories, your laughter, your quiet strength, and your gentle heart will stay with me forever. You leave behind a legacy of gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love. It lives on in your children, grandchildren and in all of us who were blessed to know you. Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered. 🤍”
Maheep Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Manish Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez and several others shared moving messages to help the family through tough times.
On February 17, Sidharth Malhotra penned an emotional tribute, remembering him as a guiding force whose life was defined by discipline, integrity, and unwavering positivity, even during the most challenging times. In a heartfelt note shared on social media, Sidharth described his father as "a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture." Remembering him as a pillar of strength, he wrote that his father lived by "values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure." Over the years, Sidharth has often spoken publicly about his father's admiration for him, describing him as a constant source of inspiration and strength.
