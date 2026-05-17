YRF On Course Correction? Ranveer Singh's Reported Return To Alma Master After Dhurandhar Success Sparks Buzz

Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, which has become not just a commercial success with ₹3000 crore collection but also a cult classic. Following the success of the spy thriller, Ranveer Singh is the next actor on the block after cementing himself as a bankable star. A new report suggests that the actor is mulling reuniting with Yash Raj Films (YRF), which was the production house that launched his Bollywood career with Band Baaja Baraat and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. As per the report, Ranveer Singh attended a closed-door meeting with YRF boss Aditya Chopra. However, there is no official confirmation for the same.

Ranveer Singh meets YRF boss?

As per Bollywood Hungama, “Ranveer Singh's success felt personal to Aditya Chopra, as he is the one who launched him and laid the foundation to excel in the Hindi Film Industry. The two met at YRF last to last Friday, and in a closed-door meeting, hugged and ironed out all their differences as well. It was a rather long discussion between the two, ranging from their future plans to the intent of collaboration, and of course, the success of Dhurandhar.”

Ranveer Singh has become highest grossing Bollywood actor after the Dhurandhar franchise | Image: X

The publication further stated that the production house is looking to finalise a project with Ranveer Singh in a span of 6 months. The insider in the know added, “Ranveer and Adi are keen to collaborate on a big-scale feature film. Adi has promised to come to Ranveer with a feature film within the next 6 months, and the actor too is looking forward to hearing from the maverick filmmaker.”



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YRF on course correction?

Ranveer Singh's last collaboration with YRF was Jayeshbhai Jordar (2022) | Image: X



The report comes at a time when YRF is desperate for brand cleansing. Following the release of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise, the production house found itseld in the receiving end of heavy trolling over its portrayal of India-Pakistan relations in spyverse movies such as Pathaan, the Tiger franchise and War. The reported meeting between Ranveer and YRF also comes amid reports of the actor's walking out of the production house, leaving bitter relations. Ranveer officially transitioned away from YRF Talent in 2022.



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