Updated January 15th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

Zeenat Aman Reveals She Doubled Down On Her Efforts To Win 2nd Pageant After Miss India Loss

Zeenat Aman dropped a post revealing that she won the title Miss Asia Pacific International in 1970 and what inspired her to bag the title.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Zeenat Aman
A file photo of Zeenat Aman | Image:Zeenat Aman/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Zeenat Aman has been creating a wave on Instagram with her thought-provoking posts. She joined the photo-sharing platform last year and since then she has shared numerous anecdotes regarding the Hindi film industry. Speaking of which, the 72-year-old actress recently dropped a post revealing that she won the title Miss Asia Pacific International and shared what inspired her to bag the title.

Do you know Zeenat Aman was the first runner-up at Miss India 1970?

On Monday, she shared a long post recalling her competitive side and how her Miss India loss led her to win Miss Asia Pacific International. Zeenat admitted to having a "bit of a competitive streak" and revealed she wanted to be the best at any endeavour she undertook.

Recalling how her competitive side helped her win the Miss Asia Pacific International title in her late teens, she added, "When I learned that I would be representing India at the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant, I became determined to win that crown. I was just in my late teens, but I doubled down on my efforts. I watched my diet, I practiced my elocution, I honed my makeup skills, I walked with stacks of books on my head, I read about world affairs. I gave it my all, and my hard work paid off."
"I came home with the title! The satisfaction of winning that crown was so much sweeter because of the loss that came prior," she added.

Zeenat Aman congratulated Neetu Kapoor for winning the hamper

Zeenat graced the couch of a talk show with Neetu Kapoor and towards the end of the post, she congratulated the actress for winning the hamper. "Neetu, congratulations, you are such a blast and I absolutely loved being on the koffee couch with you! But watch out, next time the win is mine." 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

