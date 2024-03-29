×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Kamlesh Awasthi, Zindagi Imtihaan Leti Hai Singer, Dies At 78

Kamlesh Awasthi, popularly known as Voice of Mukesh, earned the title after Raj Kapoor praised his singing in the film Gopichand Jasoos.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kamlesh Awasthi
A file photo of Kamlesh Awasthi | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kamlesh Awasthi, known as the Voice of Mukesh, died on Thursday, March 28, at his home in Ahmedabad. The singer, who was in a coma for a month, breathed his last at the age of 78. He is renowned for lending his voice to Raj Kapoor in the movie Gopichand Jasoos and singing the hit song Tera Saath Hai Toh from Pyaasa Sawan. Another notable rendition by Awasthi was Zindagi Imtihaan Leti Hai from the film Naseeb.

Who was Kamlesh Awasthi?

Born in 1945 in Savarkundla, Kamlesh Awasthi holds a PhD from Bhavnagar University and started his musical career under the guidance of art guru Bharbhai Pandya in Bhavnagar. He gained prominence with his album Tribute to Mukesh, which showcases his vocal resemblance to the legendary singer Mukesh.

(A file photo of Kamlesh Awasthi | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Kamlesh Awasthi | Image: Instagram)

His voice earned him the title Voice of Mukesh, especially after Raj Kapoor praised his singing in the film Gopichand Jasoos, stating that it felt like Mukesh had returned. Awasthi's contribution to the music industry, especially in Gujarati cinema, earned him widespread acclaim. His legacy includes numerous Gujarati songs and an active presence in stage shows, earning him a reputation in the regional music scene.

Advertisement
(A file photo of Kamlesh Awasthi | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Kamlesh Awasthi | Image: Instagram)

Kamlesh Awasthi's iconic tracks

Awasthi has sung many super hit tracks for the Hindi industry such as Dil Deewana Tera, Duniya Banane Wale, Zindagi Imtihaan Leti Hai, Tera Saath Hai To, Bade Armaan Se Rakhaa, China Nahi Japan Nahi and Duniyawale Se Door.

Advertisement

With IANS Inputs

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala Nirmal Lottery Sambad Friday Result

Kerala Lottery Today

a minute ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

4 minutes ago
Raw Mango

Raw Mango Benefits

5 minutes ago
Gen Z worker goes to the salon while “working from home”

Working From Home

7 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi news

8 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

10 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

13 minutes ago
Delhi Traffic Comes to Halt After Insta Influencers Stop Car to Shoot Reel

Delhi Traffic Disrupted

15 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon In Pant Suit

17 minutes ago
Tie-dye printed shirts

Styling Tie-dye Print

18 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Looks Elegant

19 minutes ago
Sri Lanka on High Alert on Good Friday

Sri Lanka Good Friday

19 minutes ago
ZSU-23-4 Shilka

Indian Army Tests Shilka

19 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

RCB vs KKR

20 minutes ago
Panasonic Automotive

Panasonic sells auto biz

20 minutes ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Airport Fashion

21 minutes ago
Earthquake in Washington DC

Earthquake Jolts Greece

25 minutes ago
Taliban lash, detain Afghan girls for violating dress code

Afghan Women's Lives at

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  2. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo