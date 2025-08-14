Box-Office Report: Mahavatar Narsimha Surpasses the Lifetime Collection Of Major Hits Like Airlift and Judwaa 2, Inches Close To The Rs. 200 Crores Club

Updated 14 August 2025 at 16:08 IST
Defying all expectations, Mahavatar Narsimha has solidified its position among the biggest hits of Indian cinema. As per Sacilink, on its 20th day at the box-office, the animated film has managed to rake in a collection of Rs. 185.50 crores placing it above major hits like Airlift, Judwaa 2, Gully Boy, and others whose lifetime collection came to a halt just shy of 200 crores.
The film has been directed by debutant director Ashwin Kumar and has been produced by Kleem Productions with Hombale Films presenting it. It beautifully captures the mythological story of Hiranyakashipu, devotee Prahlad, Lord Vishnu and his fiercest avatar Narasimha. The movie has been widely praised for having excellent animation and dialogue writing along with a thrilling climax that amazed cinegoers.
The film, with its stupendous success, is now not only the highest grossing animated film in the history of India, but is also giving a tough competition to other mainstream titles as the audiences seem to be pouring into the theatres even after 20 days of its release. The videos of theatres erupting in claps and celebrations have been doing rounds on the internet as a testament to audience’s excitement for the same.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 14 August 2025 at 16:08 IST