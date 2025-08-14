Box-Office Report: Mahavatar Narsimha Surpasses the Lifetime Collection Of Major Hits Like Airlift and Judwaa 2, Inches Close To The Rs. 200 Crores Club

Defying all expectations, Mahavatar Narsimha has solidified its position among the biggest hits of Indian cinema. As per Sacilink, on its 20th day at the box-office, the animated film has managed to rake in a collection of Rs. 185.50 crores placing it above major hits like Airlift, Judwaa 2, Gully Boy, and others whose lifetime collection came to a halt just shy of 200 crores.

The film has been directed by debutant director Ashwin Kumar and has been produced by Kleem Productions with Hombale Films presenting it. It beautifully captures the mythological story of Hiranyakashipu, devotee Prahlad, Lord Vishnu and his fiercest avatar Narasimha. The movie has been widely praised for having excellent animation and dialogue writing along with a thrilling climax that amazed cinegoers.