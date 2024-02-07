English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

Is Kangana Ranaut Dating Ease My Trip Founder Nishant Pitti? Actress responds to viral photo

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media account to debunk rumours of dating Nishant Pitti. She revealed being in a relationship with someone else.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut with Nishant Pitti in Ayodhya | Image:Manav Manglani/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Kangana Ranaut took to her social media account to debunk rumours about dating Nishant Pitti. The entrepreneur is the founder of the travel website Ease My Trip. The linkup of the actress first started when photos of the duo from the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony went viral on social media. The Queen actress clarified that she is not dating Nishant, and is in a relationship with someone else. 

Kangana Ranaut requests netizens to not ‘embarrass’ her

Kangana Ranaut is known for not mincing her words on social media. As soon as her photos with Nishant Pitti went viral, the actress immediately took to her Instagram account to shut any rumours. Debunking any romantic linkups, the Tanu Weds Manu actress stated that the entrepreneur is ‘happily married’ and she is in a relationship with someone else.  

A screengrab of Kangana Ranaut's post | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram 


Sharing a speculative media article, the actress wrote, “Mu humble request to the media, please don't spread misinformation, @nishantpittiji is happily married and I am dating someone else, wait for the right time please don't embarrass us.” Referring to the recent photo of her with a hairdresser which also sparked dating rumours, the actress continued, “It’s not nice to link a young woman to a new man every day just because they clicked pictures together. Please don't do this.”
 

Kangana Ranaut shuts downs rumours of dating hair-dresser 

Kangana’s recent photo with Nishant Pitti is not the only time the actress has ignited dating rumours. Earlier on January 24, a photo of her exiting a hair salon while holding hands with a mystery man went viral. The man was identified as Loic Chapoix, a celebrity hairdresser. Social media chatter and some media reports claimed that the actress was dating him. However, Kangana slammed all those spreading misinformation and clarified that he is just a “courteous hairstylist” who shares a good bond with her as she has been a client for a long time. 

A screengrab of Kangana Ranaut's post | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram 

Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, “I am getting a lot of calls and messages about the mystery man I often hang out with outside a salon... whole filmi/Bolly media is salivating and coming up with all kinds of erotic fantasies.” The Tejas actress added that not always if a man and a woman are walking together on the street, hints that they are dating. "They can be colleagues, siblings, work friends and at times simply a wonderful courteous hairstylist with a friendly client of many years," she concluded. 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

