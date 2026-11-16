'Bulletproof Cabins Won't Save Them': Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan Receive Death Threats From Gangster Goldy Dhillon

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, have received fresh death threats from gangster Goldy Dhillon, who allegedly warned that no security arrangement, including bulletproof enclosures, would protect the father-son duo from being targeted in Mumbai.

In a threatening social media post on Monday, November 16, Dhillon claimed that the recent arrest of two of his associates by the Delhi Police Special Cell would not affect his alleged plans. He also claimed that around 200 of his associates were present in Mumbai and ready to carry out operations.

The gangster specifically named Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan in his post, threatening to shoot them irrespective of the security arrangements they might put in place.

"No matter how many bulletproof cabins they build, they will be shot," the post reportedly stated.

Advertisement

The authenticity of the social media post and the claims made in it have not been independently verified.

Dhillon also referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in his message, claiming that those responsible for the violence would never be forgiven. He warned that anyone making statements against the Sikh community would be considered an enemy of his network and held accountable, irrespective of where they were located.

Advertisement

The latest threat comes days after the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two alleged shooters, identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky and Deepak Singh alias Deep, who are suspected to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to reports, the two men were arrested on Saturday in connection with separate but potentially linked plans involving an alleged attack on a Delhi-based businessman and a conspiracy to target Amitabh Bachchan at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa.

Investigators suspect that Vikas Thakur had been assigned the task of shooting the Delhi-based businessman as part of an alleged extortion operation. He had reportedly travelled from Mumbai to Delhi for the operation, while Deepak Singh was expected to join him later.

Police also suspect that Deepak Singh was assigned the responsibility of carrying out an attack on Amitabh Bachchan at his Juhu residence. The arrests are believed to have helped investigators uncover the alleged plans and the network behind them.

The threats against the Bachchan family come amid heightened security concerns following multiple bomb threat emails targeting Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai residence, Jalsa, over the past month.

The bungalow was reportedly named in three separate bomb threat emails received on October 23, November 6 and November 12. The threatening communications also mentioned other prominent locations in Mumbai, including the Bombay High Court, the Bombay Stock Exchange and Mumbai Airport.

Following the threats, security arrangements outside Jalsa were strengthened, with additional police personnel deployed and barricades installed. Searches at the locations mentioned in the emails reportedly did not uncover anything suspicious.

Amitabh Bachchan's security arrangements were also visibly tightened during his customary Sunday interaction with fans outside his residence.

On November 1, the veteran actor greeted fans from behind a protective bulletproof glass enclosure installed around his elevated platform outside Jalsa. However, he was subsequently seen without the enclosure during his Sunday appearances on November 8 and November 15.

During his November 15 appearance, Abhishek Bachchan was also seen standing close to his father and keeping a watch on the surroundings.