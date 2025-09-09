Catherine Zeta Jones Watching Om Shanti Om And Posting About It Is Our Favourite Internet Moment Of The Day

Catherine Zeta-Jones, the legendary Hollywood actress known for her roles in films like Indiana Jones and The Mask of Zorro, recently took to Instagram to show her love for the 2007 Bollywood film Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The actress wrote in her Instagram stories, “Waiting for Trump to take his seat at the US Open. Enjoying Om Shanti Om while we wait and wait in the car.” She also shared a reel from the movie featuring the song ‘Dhoom Ta Na’. The gesture instantly garnered the attention of the netizens. One commented, “She has excellent taste,” while another wrote, “Omg guys Shahrukh had a crush on Catherine Zeta Jones. Imagine your crush posting you.”

Source: Reddit

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Catherine has proclaimed her love for the Farah Khan directorial. Back in 2023, when the actress was attending the International Film Festival of India with her husband, Michael Douglas, she revealed that Om Shanti Om is one of her favourite films, along with Nimrat Kaur and Irrfan Khan's 2013 starrer, The Lunchbox.

Talking to the reporters at the event, the actress had said, “I have always been a huge fan of Bollywood, and being a singer and a dancer, I dreamt maybe the British film industry would do the Bollywood type of films and I would be able to be cast.”