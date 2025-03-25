Param Sundari Child Actress Inayat Verma, 12, Who Has Worked With Abhishek Bachchan And Ranbir Kapoor, Has A Net Worth Of A Whopping ₹13 Crore

12-year-old Inayat Verma is already a star! She recently appeared in the Prime Video film Be Happy alongside Abhishek Bachchan and has been earning widespread praise from internet users for her acting skills. It’s their second collaboration after Ludo. Tu Jhooti Main Makkar artist’s exceptional performances at such a small age have left everyone awestruck. The actress has once again got people talking about her after the release of Param Sundari.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Inayat plays the role of Ammu, Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor's) younger sister. As Ammu, the actress brings moments of unfiltered humour, Gen-Z refresher and innocence in the romance comedy, which hit screens on August 29. Inayat has also been actively promoting the movie alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

Inayat Verma's impressive net worth

Inayat Verma enjoys a following of 7.19K subscribers on YouTube and 161K followers on Instagram. Her short vlogs on YouTube are widely loved by her fans. A report by Lifestyle Asia reveals that she has an impressive net worth of ₹13 crore, as reported in March 2025.



Also Read: Kriti Sanon Finds A Special Mention In Param Sundari, Here's Why

Some Facts about 12-Year-Old Child Artist Inayat Verma

Inayat Verma was born in Ludhiana, Punjab, to Mohit and Monika Verma in April 2012. She currently studies at Kundan Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School. At just four years old, she began her journey in the glamour industry by participating in the reality show India's Best Dramebaaz. Although she didn’t win, Inayat reached the finals and received a prize of ₹1 lakh for her performance.



Also Read: Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Shows Minimal Growth On Saturday

She also showcased her talent on Sabse Bada Kalakaar and, in 2019, took on the role of a judge on the culinary show Kitchen Champions.

In 2017, during the promotion of Tubelight, Inayat had the chance to interact with Salman Khan. In 2020, she played the role of Mini in the film Ludo starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In the 2023 film, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, she played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s (Rohan ‘Micket’ Arora) niece, Sweetu. In the 2022 movie Shabaash Mithu, she portrayed the role of Young Mithali Raj, while the adult role was played by Taapsee Pannu.