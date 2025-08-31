Param Sundari: Kriti Sanon Finds A Special Mention In Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra Starrer, Here's Why

Param Sundari, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, hit the big screens on August 29. The movie was released amid massive anticipation and registered lukewarm business at the box office on its opening days. In the opening credits of the movie, directed by Tushar Jalota, the Param Sundari makers have given Kriti Sanon a special mention.

‘OG Param Sundari' Kriti Sanon finds a place in Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor starrer

The title of the Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra starrer borrows from the 2021 film Mimi. For the uninitiated, Kriti Sanon featured in the song from the movie Param Sundari, and her fans made her name synonymous with the title. The actress popularised the track with her memorable performance in the single. Kriti also ended up winning the National Award for Best Female Actress for her role in Mimi.

Mimi was directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, who has also bankrolled Param Sundari. Both the recent release and Mimi are produced by Maddock Films, who share a close association with Kriti Sanon. Therefore, in the opening credits of Param Sundari, the makers have added Kriti Sanon's name as a special gesture.



The irony of the same titles of the song and the film was not lost on the artists either. A few days back, Kriti Sanon posted a reel on Instagram with the caption, “Can you live on the ocean? I think I can.." followed by, “P.S. Param Sundari is loving this song from Param Sundari." Taking to the comment section of the now-deleted post, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “The OG".



