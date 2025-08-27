Param Sundari: All The Changes Made By CBFC In The Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra Starrer

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in the movie Param Sundari, scheduled to hit screens on August 29. Ahead of the film's release, it was screened for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which passed it with a U/A 13+ certificate. While the CBFC did not direct any visual cuts in Param Sundari, the board has asked for some minor changes.

Words muted, subtitles removed by CBFC in Param Sundari

As per Bollywood Hungama, CBFC has not demanded any visual cuts in Param Sundari. As per the publication, there were worries regarding the Bheegi Saree track in the Maddock film, but it was also spared with no cuts. However, the examining board has asked for changes in certain dialogues.

The report suggests that the word 'bastard' has been replaced with 'idiot' in the subtitles. ‘Bloody’, ‘Father’ and ‘Church’ were removed from the dialogues as well as the subtitles of Param Sundari. The film is 136 minutes, ie, 2 hours and 16 minutes.



Param Sundari box office day 1 prediction

The advanced bookings for Param Sundari opened on August 26. While the collection is not available at the moment, the buzz around the film is decent, with Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra pulling out all stops to promote it nationwide. Trade expert Sumit Kadel took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share that the movie is likely to open in the range of ₹ 5–6 Cr nett. He added that clubbed with offers and other bookings, the day 1 collection of Param Sundari might be in the range of ₹ 8–10 Cr nett.