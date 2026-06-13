₹370 Biryani Controversy: Sunil Pal Calls Pranit More 'Comedy Ka Kalank' In A Now-Deleted Video

Sunil Pal is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve when it comes to speaking his mind. The veteran comedian is back in the news, and this time he is taking a swipe at comedian Pranit More over the ₹370 biryani remark. He questioned why controversial comedians are given mainstream reality shows such as Bigg Boss and Kaun Banega Crorepati. He also urged for strict regulations on comedy shows.

Sunil Pal lambasts Pranit More

In a now-deleted video, Sunil lashed out at comedian Pranit More. He said, "Comedy ke naam pe jo ashleelta kuch ladke ladkiyan mike pakadkar in dino darshakon ke saamne karne ki koshish karte hain. Isse unka gar toh chal jaata hau lekin, unka fashion toh pura hojaata hai lekin humare desh ka Yuva ko bigaadne ka kaam karta hai. Isiliye main inlogo ko hamesha samaj ka atankavadi kehta hoon. Kyunki jo samajh me nahi aata wo samaj mein nahi aata."

He further urged the venues to introduce strict rules prohibiting obscene and abusive content. He even dragged Samay Raina and said in Hindi, which we loosely translated to English, “Today, society and comedians like us are worried and disturbed. We wonder why such people are invited to shows like Bigg Boss, why they are featured on Kaun Banega Crorepati, and why they are given so much promotion when they are the ones using abusive and offensive language. If you do not encourage and support good people, then this kind of market will continue to grow, and the stigma attached to comedy in our country will keep increasing in the name of entertainment.”

Maharashtra Cyber files an FIR against comedian Pranit More

Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar, and other persons found involved in connection with the publication and dissemination of allegedly obscene and objectionable content at a Gurugram stand-up comedy show through online platforms and social media.

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FIR has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station U/s 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294, 353(2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 r/w 67 Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr. Sejal Pawar, and others for alleged obscene, offensive, and objectionable remarks concerning women, consent, and deceased persons, according to Maharashtra Cyber.

Pranit More's recent show courted controversy. While Pranit did crowdwork, one of the attendees of his show mentioned how he thought of "recovering" the money he spent on his date with a woman, implying he was expecting sexual favours in return. "₹370 ki biryani khayi hogi humnein. Fir woh kehti ghar chod aao. ₹370 lage hain wasool toh karunga main," Pranit's show attendee said as the crowd laughed on. Since then, the internet has been slamming the comedian for uploading such videos in the name of comedy.