Disclosure Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Steven Spielberg's Sci-Fi Film Opens Better Than Obsession In India

Disclosure Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Acclaimed director Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi adventure Disclosure Day is receiving decent reviews. Released in India on June 12 alongside several other films, the Hollywood alien spectacle opened to decent numbers here. This is despite competition for Hollywood horror thriller Obsession, which is currently running in its third weekend, and limited screen count.

How much did Disclosure Day collect on day 1 in India?

The movie minted ₹1.80 crore on Friday. Disclosure Day is currently running on 1,415 shows in India. The screen count is less due to a good number of new and holdover releases playing alongside it. Fans drove the day 1 occupancy to nearly 14%. Disclosure Day performed better than newly released Hindi films Main Vaapas Aaunga, a partition set drama starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, featuring Kangana Ranaut.

Disclosure Day released in India on June 2 | Image: X

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The new Hollywood release did marginally better business than the surprise hit Obsession, which opened to ₹1.75 crore on May 29 and has now grossed over ₹52 crore nett in 15 days of its run in India. While Obsession picked up well after its first weekend due to the positive word of mouth, it remains to be seen if Disclosure Day can replicate the feat.

What is Disclosure Day about?

Set on the brink of World War III, the story follows a cybersecurity expert and a meteorologist who become whistleblowers racing to expose a decades-long government and corporate cover-up of extraterrestrial contact. Some have even linked Disclosure Day to Spielberg's other alien movies - Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977) and ET The Extra-Terrestrial (1982). It stars Josh O`Connor

Colman Domingo, Colin Firth, Emily Blunt, Eve Hewson and others.