Lenin Postponed: New Actor To Join Akhil Akkineni Starrer? Here's What We Know

Akhil Akkineni's Lenin has been postponed again, courtesy of Ram Charan's starrer Peddi's successful run in theatres. On Monday, the makers announced the new release date of the film, putting to rest the rumours. Now, another speculation is rife, which is that a new actor is likely to enter the movie.

According to a report in Gulte, the makers are likely to rope in a senior actor to lend his voice to the film. According to reports, the voiceover plays a key role in the narrative, and the team is thinking of signing a superstar to elevate the movie.

While some are speculating that since Nagarjuna is serving as a producer, they might rope him in the film. Other names that are doing the rounds are Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and Venkatesh. We will have to wait for the makers to confirm the news.

Lenin's release postponed to July 2026

Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the theatres on June 26, but now it has been postponed to July 10. The production house took to its official X handle and shared a new poster announcing the date. "A storm of emotions. A storm of love. Building up to a BLOCKBUSTER EXPERIENCE #LENIN in theatres on JULY 10th, 2026," reads the caption.

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All about Lenin

Helmed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the Bhagyashri Borse also stars in the film. She will play Akhil's love interest, Bharathi. Earlier, Sreeleela was supposed to star opposite Akhil, but owing to date issues, the actress had to step away from the project. Naveen Kumar serves as a cinematographer, and the music is by Thaman. Editing for the film has been done by Navin Nooli.