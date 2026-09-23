72nd National Film Awards: President Droupadi Murmu Calls Out Celebs Endorsing Harmful Products, Says 'True Star Spreads Light, Not Darkness'

The 72nd National Film Awards were presented on Tuesday in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. The awards were distributed by President Droupadi Murmu, who, during the ceremony, urged the celebs to avoid promoting harmful substances as it influences young minds. She further remarked that stars are supposed to spread light and not darkness.

President Droupadi Murmu's advice to stars

Addressing the ceremony, Murmu said, "When film artists become very popular, they possess an immense ability to influence citizens, especially the youth. When successful film artists talk about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, crores of children and youth emulate them. I would like to request that popular artists refrain from endorsing substances that are harmful to health. A true star is one who spreads light, not darkness."

Who won at the 72nd National Film Awards?

Kartik Aaryan won the Best Actor award for his performance in Chandu Champion, whereas Yami Gautam won Best Actress for her performance in Article 370, which was produced by her husband Aditya Dhar. He also won the award for Best Feature Film as a producer and writer for Article 370.

Among other winners, Mammootty won his fourth National Award for his performance in Bramayugam. Srikanth was named Best Hindi Film, Raayan won Best Tamil Film, Feminichi Fathima was named Best Malayalam Film, and Committee Kurrollu won Best Telugu Film. Kalki 2898 AD won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Captain Miller received the award for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values.

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The award ceremony was held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, near the Statue of Unity. This year, the National Film Awards ceremony was held outside New Delhi for the first time. Hereon, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the ceremony will be held at tourist locations.