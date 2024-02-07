Advertisement

Poonam Pandey is alive. The adult film actress took to her social media handle to announce that she faked her death to spread awareness about cervical cancer. Making the big revelation, Poonam said that she wanted to make a difference and work for the better of society.

Poonam Pandey commits to the service of cervical cancer

Poonam Pandey recently took to her Instagram handle to pen a lengthy note on why she faked her death. Poonam revealed that she pulled the stunt just to raise awareness about cervical cancer. She wrote, “I understand that the recent news of my supposed demise due to cervical cancer has taken a minute to digest and I appreciate the warmth and concern that the world has extended in the last 24 hours.”

Poonam Pandey further wrote, “This unexpected turn of events, albeit startling, serves a greater purpose. While I do understand how you would have perceived this in bad taste, I also implore you to consider the greater cause. Before passing judgement on the act, I urge you to recognize the alarming concern burdening women worldwide. The sheer lack of awareness surrounding this issue was the mere reason that compelled me to take this unconventional step.”

Poonam continued, “Just the day before, the Union Budget highlighted the cause as well but I can say with certainty that only a small fraction would've registered it. It's intriguing how such vital information was at the forefront yet failed to capture the press' attention until the narrative took a dramatic turn with the news of my death to Cervical Cancer.”

Poonam Pandey concluded, “Feel free to express your frustration - I understand. But this is not just lip service, instead I'm committing my entire body to the service of Cervical Cancer. I want to assure you that this intervention was necessary. The deliberate effort made sure 'Cervical Cancer' got attached to 500 headlines in the same day and if that's the kind of impact we can bring in a day, imagine what all we can do if we decided to come together and speak up. And just in that hope, I am willing to absorb the impact of this moment for the greater good.” The adult film star aslo dropped a video of Nirmala Sitharaman talking about cervical cancer.

Poonam Pandey opens up about her fake death

Poonam Pandey went live on Instagram and opened up about her fake death. Poonam said that she did not pull this stunt to earn money. She said that she did not make any money our of the issue, but now because of her everyone knows about cervical cancer. Poonam even apologised for hurting the sentiments of people across the globe. However, she mentioned that it was important for her to raise this issue and spread awareness.

