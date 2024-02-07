Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 18:55 IST

Aamir Khan Gets Mehendi Design Similar To Daughter Ira's Tattoo On Her Wedding

Ira Khan shared some inside pictures from her wedding festivities and dropped a cute picture where her dad Aamir Khan was seen flaunting his henna design.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir Khan with Ira Khan
Aamir Khan with Ira Khan | Image:Instagram/khan.ira
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actress Ira Khan took to her Instagram and shared some inside pictures from her wedding festivities featuring her dad, Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who was seen flaunting his henna design which was an exact recreation of Ira's permanent tattoo of the sun, moon and star. Check out the post here:-

More about Ira and Nupur wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare recently sealed their marital vows in a Mumbai ceremony and embarked on a grand wedding extravaganza in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The festivities didn't end there as the newlyweds jetted off to Bali for a romantic honeymoon.

Taking to Instagram, the couple recently revealed a surprise – matching turtle tattoos. Ira expressed her excitement shared a snapshot of the ink and exclaimed, "That's just mad. I'm going to be staring at it all day long." Nupur, in another post, playfully declared, "Taking some island back." The inspiration behind their ink might be traced back to Nupur's scuba diving adventure at the Gili Islands where he encountered a turtle.

Sharing a video from the mesmerising dive, he wrote on his social media, "Had the most beautiful time diving here at Gili-T." Ira commented on the post, "Now let's look at what you posted" and sweetly added, "I love you," along with a playful "turtle" and emojis.

Ira and Nupur’s wedding video

Reflecting on their wedding day, Ira shared a sneak peek through a video while expressing the couple's eagerness to celebrate amidst the mountains with their loved ones. Little did they anticipate that their picturesque setting resembled Rivendell, prompting Ira to humorously suggest a Lord of the Rings marathon.

For the unversed, Ira Khan is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with ex-wife Reena Dutta. Nupur Shikhare had previously announced their engagement in September 2022 and their proposal took place at the Ironman Italy.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

