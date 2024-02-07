Aamir Khan Tries Rope Climbing At Daughter Ira Khan’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Advertisement

Aamir Khan recently essayed the role of father of the bride in real life. The actor’s daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur earlier this month. Ever since the wedding, the newlyweds have been sharing unseen photos and candid moments from the celebration. In a new photo, Aamir can be seen in a goofy avtar.

Aamir Khan tries rope climbing

Ira Khan’s wedding was not like any other celebrity wedding. After making their relationship official at a court wedding, the newlyweds along with family and close friends flew to Goa for the traditional ceremonies. Before the ceremonies, they hosted a ‘sports day’ wherein the bride and groom side engaged in several sporting and physical events.

On January 29, days after the wedding, Ira Khan took to her Instagram stories to share snippets from the ‘obstacle course’ they held pitting team bride and groom against each other before the wedding. She also shared that the Team Groom won the competition. In the photos, the Lagaan actor could also be seen trying his hands at rope climbing.

Advertisement

The Khans pose goofily in this throwback photo

On January 24, Taking to Instagram, Ira shared a series of photos dressed in a black off-shoulder dress paired with matching boots. Nupur, on the other hand, looked dashing in a tuxedo. Among all the photos, there was a photo in which Aamir, Kiram, Reena, Ira and Azad are posing for the camera in different poses.

Advertisement

Aamir can be seen donning a brown shirt paired with beige pants and a grey shirt, while Kiran opts for a cream dress and Reena in a pink traditional suit. Ira's brother Azad opts for a suit. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "We clean up well".