Abhishek Bachchan Says He Is Enthusiastic About Ram Mandir Consecration

Abhishek Bachchan was in Jaipur to witness the Pro Kabaddi League matches when he spoke to the media about the upcoming Ram Temple consecration ceremony. The ceremony will be held in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on January 22. Ahead of the event, the Bol Bachchan actor expressed a desire to offer prayers at the newly constructed temple.

Abhishek Bachchan says he also wants to go to Ayodhya

On January 11, Abhishek Bachchan was in Jaipur and expressed his willingness to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and have 'darshan' there. Speaking to the media, Abhishek said, "I also want to go to Ram temple and have darshan." He expressed his excitement about the newly constructed temple.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | "I am very excited to see how the temple looks and have a darshan there," says actor Abhishek Bachchan on the 'pranpratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/RZRfl326G9 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

As per ANI the actor said, “The way the general public is enthusiastic about the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This kind of enthusiasm is in my mind also. I also want to see how the temple is built. I also want to go to Ram temple and have darshan." Several actors like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda among others, have received the invitation for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

Preparations are underway for Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya

Preparations are in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

