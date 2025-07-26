Actress Ruchi Gujjar Hits So Long Valley Director Man Singh, Files Complaint Against Producer Karan Singh Chauhan For ₹23 Lakh Fraud | WATCH

Ruchi Gujjar is currently in the news after she filed a complaint against producer Karan Singh and the cast of So Long Valley, alleging fraud, breach of trust and financial cheating. The actress claimed that she was duped of ₹23 lakh under false promises of co-producer credits and profit sharing in the film. Following this, on Friday, she created chaos at Cinepolis, where the upcoming movie was screening. The dramatic scene, which unfolded, is going viral on the internet that showing Gujjar throwing her slipper at one of the producers.

Ruchi Gujjar attacks producer-director Man Singh during So Long Valley

A video shared by a paparazzo shows Ruchi Gujjar lashing out at Man Singh and Karan Singh. As the video continues, Gujjar loses her cool and throws her sandal at Singh, but he ducks, escaping any injury.

In another video, she could be seen storming into the theatre and waiting for the producers to come out. It seems she came to stage a protest, as she was accompanied by a few people who had placards in their hands.

All about the case filed by Ruchi Gujjar

Gujjar has targeted Sourya Studios & Z9 Productions(Production Houses) over financial non-transparency in her lawsuit. She alleged that the actors, including Akanksha Puri, Tridha Choudhary, and Vikram Kochar, promoted the film despite the unresolved investor issue. In her complaint, she has asked for credit as a co-producer of So Long Valley and a permanent injunction to stop the film's release before the matter is resolved.

Who is Ruchi Gujjar?