How To Train Your Dragon Now Streaming On OTT In India, Know When And Where To Watch

How To Train Your Dragon is now streaming on OTT | Image: Republic

How To Train Your Dragon On OTT: The live action remake of the beloved animation franchise released on June 13 and is now available for streaming in India. The movie grossed over ₹2000 crore worldwide and emerged as a Hollywood Summer blockbuster.

How To Train Your Dragon is directed by Dean DeBlois, who is also behind the hit animation franchise that has surpassed $1 billion in global box office earnings. The live-action adaptation is a scene-by-scene recreation of the first animation movie which released in 2010. While many very skeptical about the remake, after release, the movie was lauded for its visuals and how it stated faithful to the original movie.

A still from How To Train Your Dragon | Image: X

How To Train Your Dragon emerged as an average grosser in India as it collected over ₹30 crore. It is now streaming on Prime Video in India. However, its available on rent for ₹399. In the coming days, the movie will stream for free but for now, watching it will require fans to shell out money.

The logline of the movie reads, "On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

How To Train Your Dragon is directed by Dean DeBlois | Image: AP