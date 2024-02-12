Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

Aditya Narayan Controversies: Arrested For Rash Driving To Misbehaviour With Airline Staff

Aditya Narayan recently made headlines for hitting a fan at his concert. In the past also the singer has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Take a look.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Aditya Narayan
A file photo of Aditya Narayan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Aditya Narayan recently made headlines for hitting a fan at his concert. Not just that, but the singer even tossed away his phone in the crowd after getting furious. Aditya Narayan was performing at Rungta College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. Soon after the video surfaced, netizens were left enraged as there have been few instances in the past where Aditya has made headline for all the wrong reasons. From misbehaving with an airline staff to getting slapped by a girl, the singer has been embroiled in several controversies previously. Let's take a look.

Aditya Narayan getting arrested for rash driving

The Versova Police arrested Aditya Narayan for rash driving in 2018 after he hit an autorickshaw with his luxury car in Mumbai. According to reports, the rickshaw driver sustained serious injuries, as did the lady passenger. The female passenger in the rickshaw later filed a complaint against the star, and Aditya was arrested under Sections 338 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code.

 

According to reports, Aditya did not flee the accident scene and personally transported the injured to the hospital. He was granted bail by the end of the day but was required to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

Aditya Narayan misbehaving with an airline staffer

Aditya Narayan made headlines in 2017 when it was revealed that he misbehaved with an airline employee. Aditya reportedly abused and threatened the airline staffer who stopped the singer at Raipur airport for 40 kg of excess baggage. The singer was asked to pay a hefty amount of Rs 13,000 for the extra baggage, which he refused to do. After being repeatedly told that he would be allowed to travel only after the payment was made, Aditya reportedly agreed to pay only Rs 10,000 and ended up in an ugly verbal altercation with a staff member.

 

During the verbal altercation, Aditya made some remarks that were overheard by those present at the airport. He reportedly said, "Mumbai pahunchne de, teri chaddhi nahi utaari toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi."

Aditya Narayan getting slapped by a girl

In 2011, Aditya made headlines when a girl at a pub slapped him for indecent behaviour. According to reports, the singer, who was at the pub with his friends and girlfriend, was intoxicated when he made a derogatory comment about the girl and then fell on her. Consequently, the girl slapped him for his inappropriate behaviour.

Aditya's Alibaug controversy

Aditya Narayan made a comment about Alibaug on a reality show that did not go well with the audience. He was seen asking a contestant, Sawai Bhatt, if he had traveled from Alibaug. 

 

Aditya had to apologise after the chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chitrapat Sena, Ameya Khopkar, accused the producers of the show for portraying Alibaug negatively and demanded an apology. Aditya apologised on social media for his derogatory comment.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

