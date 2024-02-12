Advertisement

Aditya Narayan, son of Udit Narayan, had a blast while performing live for his fans in Chhattisgarh. However, a video from the concert has gone recently gone viral on social media. In the video, Aditya Narayan can be seen misbehaving with one of his fans amid his performance.

Aditya Narayan's video goes viral

Aditya Narayan recently performed at Rungta College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. During the concert, several fans were recording Aditya Narayan while he sang a song. However, due to some reason, the singer seemed angry and snatched oen of his fan's phone. Following that, Aditya threw his fan's phone and went on to perform live at his concert.

This incident sparked rage among netizens after a video of the same went viral on social media. A social media user wrote, "Doesn't need to be so arrogant...public figure bcuz of Public...plz respect thx." Meanwhile, another user commented, "Plz learn from ur Father thx." However, the reason behind the incident is still not clear.

What more do we know about Aditya Narayan?

Aditya Narayan is a singer who has also acted in a few films, including Pardes and Shaapit. However, his most well-known role is as the host of the singing reality show Indian Idol. Singer and host Aditya Narayan, who is also the son of popular singer Udit Narayan, had once claimed in an interview that he was replaced at the last minute from a Bollywood song, which became a hit. While Aditya has stated that he is very upset about the alleged replacement, he will only speak up about the matter after enough time has passed.