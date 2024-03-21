Advertisement

Ananya Panday is all set to take up maasi duties as her cousin and actress Alanna Panday is expecting her first child. Alanna tied the knot with boyfriend Ivor Mc Cray in 2023 and announced her pregnancy in February this year. Days after the pregnancy announcement, the couple hosted a baby shower. Taking to Instagram, soon-to-be maasi Ananya Panday shared an inside glimpse of the ceremony which was also attended by her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Bipasha Basu and other celebs attend Alanna Panday’s baby shower

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account to share a photo from inside the baby shower. In the photo, the Student Of The Year 2 actress could be seen sporting a floral, strapless print mini dress. In the photo, she posed with the mom-to-be and wrote in the caption, “Maasis and baby mama.” The photo is doing rounds on social media.

A screengrab of Ananya Panday's post | Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Alanna Panday’s baby shower held on March 21 in Mumbai was a star-studded event. Bipasha Basu, Shanaya Kapoor, Chunky Panday and several other stars were in attendance. However, what caught the attention of the social media users the most was Aditya Roy Kapur’s presence. The actor is rumoured to be dating Ananya Panday for more than two years now. While the couple has never accepted the relationship publicly, their holidays together, social media banter and spotting together have fuelled the rumours of their link-ups. Now, Aditya’s attendance at Ananya’s family event has further strengthened their romance reports.

Aditya Roy Kapur at Alanna Panday's baby shower | Image: Varinder Chawla

Bipasha Basu- Karan Singh Grover at Alanna Panday's baby shower | Image: Varinder Chawla

Alanna Panday announces pregnancy

On Frebaurey 28 Alanna took to her official social media handle and shared a heartfelt video. “We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you,” the influencer wrote in the caption of the video. In the clip, Alanna and Ivor pose for the camera as she flaunts her baby bump. Alanna also gave a glimpse of her sonogram in the video. Sydney Rose's Turning Page is playing in the background. The actress can be seen wearing a floral dress while Ivor keeps it cool and casual.

Bhavana Pandey commented on the video saying, "Alannnaaa, we can’t wait either !!!! Lots of love and best wishes." Alanna's mother, Deanne Panday wrote, "Crying seeing your video, love you so much .. I’m gonna be a grandmom, so so so beautiful you look my baby girl..can’t wait to see you..yaaaaaaa whooo hoooooo I will be a grandmom soon."