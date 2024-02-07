After Anushka Sharma, Yami Gautam Sparks Pregnancy Rumours With Viral Video

Advertisement

There have been a lot of rumors floating around lately regarding Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's second child. However, no official announcement has been made by them yet. Following their lead another couple got themselves into the limelight regarding their impending pregnancy, Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar. Indeed, rumors can originate from any place, and in their instance, they stem from the actress’ attire.

Is Yami Gautam pregnant?

Yami and Aditya were recently spotted in Mumbai dressed in traditional attire. The actress looked stunning in a pink salwar suit with elaborate embroidery in blue and orange threads. She accessorised her ensemble with sunglasses and white flats. Aditya, her spouse, looked stylish in a blue-hued Nehru jacket paired with a white kurta-pajama.

Fans’ attention was drawn to Yami's swollen appearance, which she concealed with her dupatta. The Uri star appeared to be trying to cover up her baby bump by wrapping her dupatta and purse around her midriff. Additionally, her face had a sheen glow which netizens credited to the pregnancy glowup.

Netizens react to Yami Gautam's video

One Internet user said, "Seems like she pregnant if so congratulations to them," while another added, "Looks like she is in the family way." Another comment read, “Looks pregnant.”

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot in 2021. the two have been dating ever since their first encounter on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actress's hometown of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was the site of their nuptials.