After Arijit, Pritam To Announce Retirement? 'Time To Set Off On New Journeys' Post Sparks Speculation
Fans are reeling from Ajith Singh's announcement of retirement from playback singing. It seems like composer Pritam might also be mulling the same.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Just a few months ago, Arijit Singh shocked his fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing. Now, popular music composer Pritam seems to be mulling over it too. In his birthday post, he expressed gratitude for the wishes and mentioned seeking a new direction in life.
Is Pritam thinking of retirement?
On June 15, Pritam took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos of himself. Along with the pictures, he expressed gratitude to all those who sent him good wishes on his birthday. However, what caught the attention of social media users was a line in the caption which read, “Today, I have decided to gift myself a few years to live life differently. To catch up on what I’ve missed.”
He also added, “Time to set off on new journeys, which have been kept on the back burner for long. Mainstream is a great ride. But I’ve always been more curious about the roads unexplored. Thank you for all the love & support. Always.”
His post has triggered speculations about him mulling retirement. However, the composer has not made any such confirmation about his retirement. This also comes after Pritam had mentioned that, following Arijit's retirement announcement, he is also prompted to take a break. Talking about taking a detox from work, he had said, "It felt like my body was hugging me for taking a break and not doing anything." He said, “But I'm just so tired of deliveries and deadlines now. I had to 'retire' twice in the past for people to take me seriously. I did it once in 2014, and then in 2017. But those were also breaks of only six to eight months. Now, I want to take a longer break, of at least three to four years.” However, Pritam is a bit away from retirement as he has several projects in the pipeline.
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