TN CM Vijay-Sankgeetha Divorce Case: Court Adjourns Hearing To August 7 Amid Adultery, Cruelty Allegations

Sankgeetha, wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekar, aka Vijay, had earlier moved court to seek a divorce from him. The estranged couple got married 27 years ago. In her divorce petition, Sankgeetha alleged “persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion" from the actor. She also claimed that despite being married to her, Vijay was involved in an extramarital affair with ‘another actress’. While she did not mention any names, it is believed that the actress in question is Trisha, who has often been linked with the actor.



As per IANS, the Chengalpattu Family Court adjourned the divorce case for August 7 after both Vijay and Sangeetha failed to appear before the court today. Earlier, they were summoned on April 20, which they also missed. According to the publication, “As the matter came up for hearing, both Vijay and Sangeetha remained absent, and their counsel represented them before the court.” A new date was proposed after the estranged couple failed to appear in court today.



Also Read: Vijay-Sankgeetha To Reconcile Despite His Proximity To Trisha?

More about Vijay's divorce case

Sangeetha filed the divorce petition before the Chengalpattu Family Court in December 2025, seeking dissolution of her marriage with Vijay on the grounds of irreconcilable differences. At the time, she alleged that she sought to resolve the differences with her husband through notices and correspondence between August 2024 and February 2025, but failed. She then moved court seeking a divorce, and reportedly permanent alimony.

Vijay and Sankgeetha registered their marriage in 1998 | Image: X

The news of Vijay's wife seeking divorce on grounds of infidelity acted as fuel to the actor's relationship rumours with Trisha. Days after the news of his divorce, he attended a wedding reception with Trisha in matching outfits. Since then, they have been spotted together publically several times. Trisha even attended the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay as CM, an event that Sangeetha and their children missed. Most recently, Trisha accompanied Vijay when he visited actor Ajith to condole the death of his mother.