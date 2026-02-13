After Calling Wedding Rumours With Dhanush 'April Fools' Joke', Mrunal Thakur Says 'Marriage Is On The Cards'

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush sparked viral marriage rumours after unverified social media posts confirming their nuptials during mid February went viral. This came as a shocker to fans as not only has Dhanush been divorced for a little over two years from his former wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth, but his dating rumours with Mrunal began only in May last year. Amid the viral discussions around her private life, Mrunal confronted the talk around her marriage head on and responded with a funny reply. In an interview with Galatta India, when questioned if she was getting married to Dhanush on February 14, Mrunal ruled it out, saying, "I think 14th April is going to be the 1st April... 14th Feb is going to be the 1st April. April Fools' Day."

Mrunal and Dhanush sparked dating rumours in May last year | Image: X

In another conversation, she talked about how marriage is "on the cards" for her. The Super 30 actress' contradictory remarks about her personal have left netizens and fans confused. "Yes, wedding is on the cards and whenever the right day, the right time and the right person walks into my life, I will be the first one to announce it on my social networking sites," she noted in her latest remarks.

Many have even noted that since Mrunal's movie Do Deewane Seher Mein, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, is coming up on February 20, she is keeping her wedding rumours in discussions intentionally.

While AI generated images of Mrunal and Dhaunsh from their "wedding" are doing the rounds on social media, the former was seen blushing at the mention of her "Chennai connection" during the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, fueling her romance rumours with Dhanush, given the latter lives in Chennai.