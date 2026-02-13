Wuthering Heights Box Office Collection Day 1: Margot Robbie-Jacob Elordi Starrer Fails To Woo Desi Fans, Mints ₹30 Lakh

Wuthering Heights Box Office Collection Day 1: Margot Robbie and Euphoria fame Jacob Elordi feature in the latest romantic drama Wuthering heights. It is an adaptation of Emily Brontë's eponymous novel. Though Wuthering Heights has been adapted several times over the years for the big screens, this one excited fans because of the lead pair. Not only did fans like the casting of Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Elordi as Heathcliff, their interviews praising each other and the trailer led fans to believe that their chemistry will be "off the charts" in the movie. Combined with the fact that it would debut during the Valentine's Week, Wuthering Heights was set for a good opening at the box office. However, the gothic romance drama has failed to strike a chord with desi fans.

How much did Wuthering Heights collect in India on day 1?

In India, Wuthering Heights collected ₹30 lakh on day 1. The movie is facing stiff competition from Hindi releases O Romeo and Tu Yaa Main. Robbie's 2023 release Barbie was a big hit internationally and in India. It collected well over ₹5 crore on its opening day here, despite being locked in a clash with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. While Barbie went on to gross over $1 billion worldwide and over ₹55 crore in India, the opening that Wuthering Heights has taken indicates that it won't perform that well here.

Wuthering Heights is directed by Emerald Fennell | Image: X