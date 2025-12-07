After India's ODI Series Win Against South Africa, Virat Kohli Jets Off To London For 8th Wedding Anniversary Celebration With Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary on December 11. The couple is now living in London where they are bringing up their kids Vamika and Akaay away from the media. Kohli was in India to play three ODIs against South Africa and after wrapping up the series with a win, he jetted off back to London just in time for his anniversary celebrations.

Virat Kohli snapped at Mumbai airport | Image: Varinder Chawla

Virat Kohli snapped at the airport

Kohli showed up in a casual all black look at the Mumbai airport on Sunday evening. He wore a T-shirt and trousers and carried an overcoat to beat the chill. The star batter appeared in a good mood as he interacted with the paparazzi and also posed for photos for them.

A video shared online showed Kohli surrounded by his fans at the entry point of the airport. However, instead of leaving his fans disappointed, he made their day by posing for some selfies. Comments section of the post was flooded with loving reactions for King Kohli. "Sbka match Mein dil Jeetne ke bad ab Bahr aagye (sic)," commented one. Another fan wrote, "Vacation over back to home now (sic)."

Anushka and Virat's relationship

Their love story began on the sets of a commercial shoot in 2013 after which they fell in love, got married and now have two kids together. Kohli recalled his first meeting with the actress, saying that Anushka arrived on the sets wearing a pair of heels and she looked taller than him. Kohli joked, "Didn't you get a higher pair of heels?" He added, "Then she was like 'excuse me' and then I was like 'no, I am just joking'. My joke became such a weird moment. I was such a fool, to be honest but she was so confident."

Virat and Anushka married in 2017 | Image: X