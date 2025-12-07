Akhanda 2 Release Fiasco: Is Netflix Calling The Shots With New Release Date?

Akhanda 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna fans were left fuming after the Telugu actor's latest release Akhanda 2 did not hit the big screens on December 5 as planned. The more annoying aspect of this fiasco was the delay was last minute. First the premieres in India and overseas were cancelled, followed by the halt on the release.

Why was Akhanda 2 release halted?

It has been reported that the postponement of the movie is due to a financial feud between the production house and Eros International Media. The Madras High Court recently passed an order restraining the release of Akhanda 2 Thaandavam after Eros International Media Limited approached the court.

Eros holds an arbitral award of around ₹28 crore against 14 Reels Entertainment Pvt Ltd, a group entity linked to the producers. The company argued that releasing the film under the banner 14 Reels Plus LLP could be seen as an attempt to sidestep these financial obligations. A division bench, therefore, issued an injunction barring any theatrical, streaming, or commercial release of the film until further orders.

Is Netflix intervening in Akhanda 2 release plans?

After the unexpected delay in the movie, fans are awaiting the new release date. As per reports, Netflix, which has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of Akhanda 2 and is pushing the makers to lock December 25 for the big screen release. Since Christmas and New Year's are lucrative times for a movie release, the team will look to maximise the reach among the audiences with this move. However, it remains to be seen when Akhanda 2 arrives in theatres. Given the influence streaming sites yield over producers, it is likely that the makers will agree to the proposed date.