Peddi Release Date: Ram Charan Starrer Steers Clear Of Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash On Eid?

Ram Charan's Game Changer released last year amid huge hype. The Telugu star was fresh off the blockbuster success and Oscar glory of RRR. However, Shankar's Game Changer turned out to be a big disaster. Now, Ram Charan is all set to feature in the rural sports drama Peddi, which will see him in the role of a cricketer. Janhvi Kapoor has been cast as the leading lady by director Buchi Babu Sana and the song Chikiri Chikiri featuring the leading stars is already a viral hit.

Ram Charan has also undergone a major body transformation for his role in Peddi and fans can't wait for the movie to release. The team has shot extensively all throughout last year and now, it is in its final stages of post production, gearing up for release. It is said that the team was planning to release Peddi on March 26, but since Dhurandhar 2 is coming on March 19, they are mulling to postpone the release so that their film is not affected at the box office.

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar smashed box office records and breached every possible milestone. However, it released only in Hindi. Taking note of the demand in South Indian sates, the sequel will see a pan-India release in multiple languages. Hence, Peddi will have to face off with Dhurandhar's Telugu version if the release is not far apart. Additionally, Yash starrer Toxic - A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is also releasing alongside Dhurandhar, making the Eid release slot even more crowded. Nani's The Paradise is also scheduled to release a week after Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. Peddi will have to inadvertently shift its release date.

Dhurandhar 2, Toxic and The Paradise will release around Eid holiday in March | Image: X

It is being reported that Peddi might now release on May 1. However, an official announcement is awaited in this regard.