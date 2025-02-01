After Samantha, Keerthy Suresh Joins 'Justice For Mihir' Campaign, Calls Kerela Teen's Suicide 'Heart Wrenching'

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now Keerthy Suresh and actress Anumol have joined the Justice For Mihir cry on social media. This comes after a Kerala teen died by suicide due to extreme physical and verbal abuse at the school. The duo have penned a note on Instagram.

Keerthy Suresh demands justice for Kerala teen who died by suicide

The Baby John actress took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “This is heart-wrenching! If ragging starts in school and a group of kids has tortured a boy to the extent that he took his own life, what a shame! Can’t stop thinking of his grieving mother and her family”. Keerthy also re-shared the Instagram post which was originally uploaded by Mihir’s mother. In the post, it is written that she has filed a police complaint and has urged the authorities to investigate her son’s death”.

Keerthy Suresh's post | Source: Instagram

Actress Anumol who has worked in Malayalam and Tamil films too spoke up on this matter. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a post. The note read, “I can't believe this... I don't want to. Sorry, mone(son)... we failed you. We should have held you closer, made made you feel safe, reminded you that you were enough-just as you were. But we couldn't. And now, we've lost you forever.”

She further wrote, “What kind of world are we building, where a child carries so much pain that he sees no other way out? Where words meant to wound become heavier than life itself? This isn't just another news story. This is a life lost to cruelty, to silence, to a society that still refuses to see the damage it causes. If you are reading this—if you have ever felt like you don't belong, like the world is too cruel, like no one understands -- you are not alone. You are loved. You are enough. Please hold on. Please reach out. “

Anumol's post | Source: Instagram

She concluded, “And to the rest of us-when will we learn? When will we stop looking away? When will we start raising children who know kindness, not cruelty?. Rest easy, mone. I just wish we had done better”.

Samantha demands strict and immediate section for Kerala teen

Samantha wrote in her Instagram story, “This news has absolutely shattered me. It's 2025. Yet, we've lost another bright young life, snuffed out because a few individuals, filled with hate and venom pushed someone to the brink! Mihir's tragic death is a stark reminder that bullying, harassment, and ragging are not just 'harmless traditions' or 'rites of passage! They are violence-psychological, emotional, and sometimes even physical. We have stringent anti-ragging laws apparently, yet our students continue to suffer in silence, afraid to speak up, afraid of consequences, afraid that no one will listen. Where are we failing?”.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post | Source: Instagram

She further wrote, “This cannot be met with just condolences. It demands action. I hope the authorities get to the bottom of this, and I hope truth is not silenced by the system. Mihir deserves justice. His parents deserve closure. Strict and immediate action must follow. To all my young followers - If you see bullying, call it out. Speak up. Support the victim. Silence enables abuse. If you are bullied, seek help. There is always a way out. Let's teach our children empathy and kindness, not fear and submission." Samantha concluded, “Mihir’s death should be a wake-up call. Justice for him means ensuring that no other student has to endure the same pain. We owe him that much”.

The incident came to light after the teen's mother filed a complaint against the school authorities. in her complaint, the mother accused the school of trying to cover up the relentless bullying and ragging her son faced on the school premises.