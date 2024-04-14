×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 21:02 IST

Babil Khan Remembers Father Irrfan Khan In An Emotional Post Ahead Of His 5th Death Anniversary

Babil Khan shared an emotional post remembering his father Irrfan Khan ahead of his 5th death anniversary. The actor died on April 20, 2020, at the age of 53.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Babil Khan shares Irrfan Khan's photos
Babil Khan shares Irrfan Khan's photos | Image:Instagram
  2 min read
Rising Bollywood star Babil Khan is carrying on his late father Irrfan Khan's legacy. Babil, known for sharing poignant tidbits about his family life, shared an emotional post remembering his father ahead of his 5th death anniversary. Irrfan died on April 20, 2020, at the age of 53. He passed away after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer. 

Babil Khan shares unseen photos of Irrfan Khan

Babil shared a carousel of photos on his Instagram handle on Friday. The first one featured Irrfan with his wife Sutapa Sikdar as they chatted candidly. In the second one, Babil is seen holding a camera and posing for a photo. Another image is a little fuzzy, but it shows Irrfan shooting for a film. The next image was Babil's ID card, which showed a photo of him as a child. The caption of the post read, “I'm gonna miss you, you know? Standing under my umbrella. I’m going to miss you too, but I guess It’s time to dance in the rain now.”

 

Babil Khan on how he adjusted to Irrfan Khan's fame

In a previous interview with mensXP, Babil Khan shared moments from his life where the late Irrfan Khan's fame, ended up creating a certain sense of abandonment, even though that was not really the case. More than emotional distance, Babil elaborated on the physical distance which accentuated the feeling.

 

He said, "Fame for me was directly linked to the fact that when I was a child, fame was the reason I would become distant from my father because crowds would pull him away from me. As a child, even if it’s for 10 minutes when he’s holding your hand, that is your entire world. So when a bodyguard comes and takes him away because the crowd is rushing to him and that hand gets pulled away, for the child I think it’s very traumatic. I had distance from my father, physical distance because he was shooting a lot but he was very affectionate towards me when he was there."

 

 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 21:02 IST

