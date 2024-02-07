Advertisement

Poonam Pandey made headlines on Friday after a statement of her “death” due to cervical cancer was shared on Instagram. A day later on Saturday, she shared a video claiming she “faked” her death to ignite a conversation on the topic of cervical cancer, which many agree was in bad taste. The celebs have lashed out at Pandey and her PR team for using such a "cheap" way regarding a sensitive issue. Now, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has released a statement asking for an FIR against Pandey.

AICWA slams Poonam Pandey for 'fake PR stunt'

AICWA took to X and shared a statement describing the gimmick by Poonam as “highly wrong.” The statement read, “The Fake PR stunt by Model and Actress Poonam Pandey is highly wrong. Using the guise of Cervical Cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable. After this news, people may hesitate to believe any Death news in the Indian film industry. No one in the film industry Stoops to such levels for PR.”

(A file photo of Poonam Pandey | Image: Instagram)

The AICWA then added that there should be an FIR against Poonam and her manager. “Poonam Pandey's manager had confirmed the False News, so there should be an FIR against Poonam Pandey and her Manager to prevent anyone exploiting their own death news for personal gains (PR). The entire Indian film industry, along with the entire nation, paid tribute,” concluded the statement.

Advertisement

The Fake PR stunt by Model and Actress Poonam Pandey is highly wrong. Using the guise of Cervical Cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable.



After this news, people may hesitate to believe any Death news in the Indian film industry. No one in the film industry Stoops to such… pic.twitter.com/CnKmmsCUoQ — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAofficial) February 3, 2024

On Friday, AICWA shared a post condoling the death of the actress and shared she was actively involved in social causes, as she participated in programs organised by them.

Advertisement

The untimely demise of #Model & #Actress Poonam Pandey has cast a shadow of sorrow across the entire #Indian Film Industry.



At just 32 years old, she carved her own identity in the industry through her Talent and Contributions. She was actively involved in Social causes, as we… pic.twitter.com/amqrSWROkP — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAofficial) February 2, 2024

About Poonam Pandey's fake death

On Friday, a post on Poonam's official Instagram handle created hysteria over Poonam’s sudden death. It revealed that the actress had died battling cervical cancer and requested privacy. "Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared," read the note.

With IANS Inputs