Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 17:44 IST

AICWA Demands FIR Against Poonam Pandey, Her Manager For Faking Death For Personal Gains

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) shared a statement on Saturday describing the gimmick by Poonam Pandey as “highly wrong.”

Republic Entertainment Desk
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey | Image:Instagram/poonampandeyreal
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Poonam Pandey made headlines on Friday after a statement of her “death” due to cervical cancer was shared on Instagram. A day later on Saturday, she shared a video claiming she “faked” her death to ignite a conversation on the topic of cervical cancer, which many agree was in bad taste. The celebs have lashed out at Pandey and her PR team for using such a "cheap" way regarding a sensitive issue. Now, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has released a statement asking for an FIR against Pandey.

AICWA slams Poonam Pandey for 'fake PR stunt'

AICWA took to X and shared a statement describing the gimmick by Poonam as “highly wrong.” The statement read, “The Fake PR stunt by Model and Actress Poonam Pandey is highly wrong. Using the guise of Cervical Cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable. After this news, people may hesitate to believe any Death news in the Indian film industry. No one in the film industry Stoops to such levels for PR.”

Poonam Pandey death stunt: Everything we know about her publicity gimmick - Hindustan Times
(A file photo of Poonam Pandey | Image: Instagram)

The AICWA then added that there should be an FIR against Poonam and her manager. “Poonam Pandey's manager had confirmed the False News, so there should be an FIR against Poonam Pandey and her Manager to prevent anyone exploiting their own death news for personal gains (PR). The entire Indian film industry, along with the entire nation, paid tribute,” concluded the statement.

On Friday, AICWA shared a post condoling the death of the actress and shared she was actively involved in social causes, as she participated in programs organised by them.

About Poonam Pandey's fake death

On Friday, a post on Poonam's official Instagram handle created hysteria over Poonam’s sudden death. It revealed that the actress had died battling cervical cancer and requested privacy. "Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared," read the note.

With IANS Inputs

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 17:44 IST

