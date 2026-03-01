Viral Video: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Seek Blessings At Tirupati Temple After Wedding, Distribute Sweets To Fans After Darshan

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 in a dreamy ceremony in Udaipur. The couple's nuptials were attended by their close friends and family members only. Days after the wedding, the actors returned to their hometown in Hyderabad and sought blessings at the Tirumala Tirupati temple.

Photos and videos of Rashmika and Vijay from the temple are now viral on social media. In the clips, the Liger actor could be seen guarding his wife as a huge crowd erupted to catch a glimpse of the actors. He donned a white kurta-pyjama set for the ocassion.



Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, radiated the new-bride glow in a silk green and golden saree. She kept her tresses open and adorned them with the classic gajra. The Pushpa fame greeted fans present at the temple and posed for the shutterbugs. Following their worship, Rashmika and Vijay were seen handing out sweets for their wedding to their fans, who have played an integral role in their journey so far. Vijay's brother, Anand Deverakonda, was also seen accompanying the couple. Videos of their temple visit are now viral online.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Ram-Sita coded Udaipur wedding

Star couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday began a new journey together as they tied the knot in the presence of family and close friends in Udaipur. Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony straight out of a dream, Rashmika took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her husband. Through her note, she thanked Vijay for teaching her "what true love feels like" and showing her "what being in peace feels like." Vijay also penned a love letter to his wife, expressing all his emotions and conveying what she truly means to him. For her D-Day, Rashmika wore a stunning rust-hued saree by Anamika Khanna. She adorned her outfit with heavy jewellery. Vijay donned a white dhoti and a matching dupatta. He also went heavy with gold jewellery and wore studs, a regal kamarbandh and a necklace. The couple's wedding pictures broke the record for being the most liked post on Instagram.



