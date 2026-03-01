Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Announce Pan-India Celebrations For Fans Ahead Of Hyderabad Reception

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur. The couple's wedding festivities are far from over. Ahead of the Hyderabad reception for their industry friends, the actors have organised a special pan-India feast for their fans.

In a special gesture for fans who have been an integral part of Rashmika and Vijay's journey, the couple announced a meal and sweets distribution across India. Sharing a note on social media, the couple wrote, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With mithai (sweets) and food (smiley face emojis)."

The note further read, “So on March 1st, we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings. With love, Vijay and Rashmika.” The next slides detailed the time and venues of the feast. Delhi, Bihar, Telangana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The Annadanam will be conducted in a few temples across Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, which are included in the destinations.



