Akshara Singh Wishes No Further Association With Ex Pawan Singh, Says 'Woh 10 Jagah Muhn Maarta Hai Aur Sawaal...'

Controversial Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh has long been romantically linked with industry actress Akshara Singh. While the latter has acknowledged their relationship and eventual fallout in public, Pawan continues to stay silent on the accusations made against him by Akshara. They are said to have gotten close after the death of Pawan's first wife Neelam Devi in 2014, just three months after their marriage.

Pawan and Akshara had a fallout around 2018-19 when he married for the second time. It is believed that Pawan did not marry Akshara as his mother did not approve of her. However, Pawan's second marriage to Jyoti ended in separation and controversial accusations against him and his family followed, including dowry demands and physical abuse.

Pawan Singh's personal life has always been mired in controversy | Image: Instagram

Akshara has once again spoken about Pawan. "It's been ages since this happened. I also need to settle down in my life. I can't stay stuck in one place. He is roaming around with ten different girls, but nobody is questioning him," Akshara shared.

Advertisement

"No one is letting me live in peace. Is it just because I'm a girl? Is that my crime? So what if I had one affair, should I be hanged for it? If people keep raising such questions every other day, make reels about me, and link my videos with his, my life will be completely ruined," she added.

Advertisement

Akshara filed a harassment compliant against Pawan Singh after they broke up | Image: Instagram

Akshara further said, "Why discuss this every day? He is fooling around in 10 different places, and it's all out in public. What about his character, then? Still, why aren't people asking him what he has done with his life? Why should I be the one to answer? I don't discuss this."