Updated 28 February 2026 at 20:23 IST
Akshara Singh Wishes No Further Association With Ex Pawan Singh, Says 'Woh 10 Jagah Muhn Maarta Hai Aur Sawaal...'
After the death of his first wife, Pawan Singh allegedly got into a relationship with Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh. Their bond broke off when Pawan married for the second time.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Controversial Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh has long been romantically linked with industry actress Akshara Singh. While the latter has acknowledged their relationship and eventual fallout in public, Pawan continues to stay silent on the accusations made against him by Akshara. They are said to have gotten close after the death of Pawan's first wife Neelam Devi in 2014, just three months after their marriage.
Pawan and Akshara had a fallout around 2018-19 when he married for the second time. It is believed that Pawan did not marry Akshara as his mother did not approve of her. However, Pawan's second marriage to Jyoti ended in separation and controversial accusations against him and his family followed, including dowry demands and physical abuse.
Akshara has once again spoken about Pawan. "It's been ages since this happened. I also need to settle down in my life. I can't stay stuck in one place. He is roaming around with ten different girls, but nobody is questioning him," Akshara shared.
Advertisement
"No one is letting me live in peace. Is it just because I'm a girl? Is that my crime? So what if I had one affair, should I be hanged for it? If people keep raising such questions every other day, make reels about me, and link my videos with his, my life will be completely ruined," she added.
Advertisement
Akshara further said, "Why discuss this every day? He is fooling around in 10 different places, and it's all out in public. What about his character, then? Still, why aren't people asking him what he has done with his life? Why should I be the one to answer? I don't discuss this."
Akshara has previously accused Pawan of physical abuse and controlling behaviour while their alleged relationship lasted. In 2019, she filed an FIR against him, alleging that he threatened her and circulated obscene photos and videos of her on social media. Akshara has also claimed that her fallout with Pawan has also affected her career in the entertainment industry.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 28 February 2026 at 20:23 IST