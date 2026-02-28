Updated 28 February 2026 at 19:50 IST
Iran-Israel Tensions Flare Up In Middle East: What's Happening With Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's Dragon Shoot In Jordan?
A few weeks ago, Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel reportedly headed to Jordan to can some action sequences in the their upcoming movie, tentatively titled Dragon. Malayalam star Tovino Thomas was also part of the team travelling to the Middle East nation.
- Entertainment News
The US and Israel have launched a major attack on targets across Iran. Moreover, the Pentagon is building up the largest force of American warships and aircraft in the Middle East in decades. Trump likely will have a host of military options, which could include surgical attacks on Iran’s air defenses or strikes focused on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. With a war on the horizon, the Middle East is once again staring at instability in the region.
Meanwhile, it was reported sometime back that the unit of Prashanth Neel's upcoming film with Jr NTR, tentatively titled Dragon, was headed to Jordan for filming of major action sequences. It was also claimed that Tovino Thomas was also part of this schedule, with the team aiming to can some exciting and important portions. Given Jordan's geographical proximity to Israel and the Indian embassy urging its citizen to immediately evacuate Jordan for their safety, many are left wondering what's the status of Dragon shoot and whether or not the team is there at present.
As per a report in Gulte, the supposed Dragon schedule which took place in Jordan is reportedly wrapped up already. The team is now left with the shoot of the movie in India only. The team initially planned the Jordan schedule till March first week but they wrapped it up by February 25, well before the tensions escalated in the region.
Dragon is said to be an action heavy film, with Rukmini Vasanth playing the female lead and Tovino is reportedly essaying the role of the antagonist. The movie was announced back in May 2021 but has been facing constant delays. Reports even claimed that Dragon might have be shelved, but it appears that it is in the pipeline and if all goes well, the movie may release next year.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 28 February 2026 at 19:48 IST