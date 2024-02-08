English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

Akshay Kumar Pens Note For 'Super Woman' Twinkle Khanna As She Graduates With A Masters Degree

Akshay Kumar recently congratulated wife Twinkle Khanna on completing her Masters degree amid fulfilling the rest of her responsibilities.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar is all praises for his wife Twinkle Khanna. Sharing a picture of Twinkle and him with the latter dressed in her graduation gown. The actor has also referred to his wife as a 'super woman'.

Akshay Kumar is all praises for wife Twinkle Khanna as she graduates


Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself and his wife Twinkle Khanna from the latter's graduation ceremony. For the unversed, Twinkle was part of the Masters degree program in fiction writing from the the Goldsmiths, University of London. The actor recounted the moment, two years back, when Twinkle told him of planning to undertake a Masters program. Akshay revealed how at the time he was not sure how Twinkle would manage being a full-time student along with the rest of her responsibilities, seeing her ace all roles has made him realise that he is in fact, married to a "super woman". 

The note read, "Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me and kids, I knew I had married a super woman. Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love."

Twinkle Khanna dons many hats


While Twinkle has only recently wrapped up her Masters program at Goldsmiths, the former actress has been involved in a varied portfolio of projects. Her foremost role is that of an author, her most recent book being Pyjamas Are Forgiving (2018). Prior to that, she has also published The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad - a collection of four short stories, one of which was adapted for husband Akshay's 2018 film Pad Man.

Besides this, the actor has also been an active advocate for the cause of menstrual hygiene.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

