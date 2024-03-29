×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 20:36 IST

Alia Bhatt Channels Vintage Vibes in 30-Year-Old Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Saree For Hope Gala

Alia Bhatt hosted the Hope Gala in London. The actress took to her social media to share pictures from the event wherein she donned a 30-year-old saree.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia BhattAlia Bhatt | Image:Alia Bhatt/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Alia Bhatt hosted her first London charity gala. The actress hosted the Hope Gala in London on March 28. For the event, she donned an ivory saree for the event which was custom-made by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Details about the exquisite saree have stunned her fans and followers. 

Alia Bhatt dons hands crafted 30-year saree for Hope Gala London

Taking to their Instagram account, Vogue India shared that the custom-made Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree worn by Alia Bhatt was first made in 1994. The saree was handmade and took 3500 man hours to complete, as per the publication. Alia paired the ivory sare with a sleeveless blouse and added pearl detailing in the back. 

She completed the look with statement emerald earrings. As per Vogue, the resham saree with silk threads, zari and crystals, is right on brand with the designer duo's ‘maximalist’ style. Alia Bhatt’s photos from the event are going viral on social media. 

Alia Bhatt croons to Ik Kudi at Hope Gala event 

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share photos and videos from the charity gala. The event was also attended by Harshdeep Kaur and comedian Rohan Joshi. At the event, Kaur performed live on the song Ik Kudi from the Alia Bhatt movie Udta Punjab. 

In a video from the gala, Alia Bhatt can be seen joining in the performance and singing along to the song. A video of the same is going viral. Sharing the photos, Alia wrote in the caption, “I had the great pleasure of hosting an evening that was truly special, brimming with so much love, purpose, and hope.” She also shared photos in a maroon-coloured velvet sleeveless gown. She teamed the gown with a statement necklace. 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 20:36 IST

