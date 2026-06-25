Alka Yagnik Assures Worried Fans After Her Wheelchair Video From Padma Awards Goes Viral: I Am Feeling Much Better...

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik was conferred with the Padma Bhushan at the second Padma awards investiture ceremony that took place in the national capital on June 23. During the event, the singer used assistance from on-site security to walk up to the dias, alerting her fans and followers.

Shortly after the conclusion of the event, another video of the singer appearing sickly and seated in a wheelchair began doing the rounds. This further worried her fans and made them wonder if the veteran playback singer is keeping well healthwise. Putting all specualtions to rest, Alka Yagnik took to her Instagram account to issue a statement assuring her fans that she is recovering well. She also mentioned the reason behind using the wheelchair during the award ceremony.

In her note, the singer wrote, "Thank you for your love, concern and countless good wishes. I have seen the concern surrounding a video from the ceremony and would like to assure everyone that I am well and progressing positively in my recovery. After a long and memorable day at the Padma facilitation, I was simply fatigued and requested a wheelchair while leaving. Please do not worry. I am feeling much better and remain deeply grateful for the prayers and support that continue to strengthen me."

Expressing gratitude, she concluded, "My heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble President of India, the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for this tremendous honour. Let us celebrate this joyous occasion together. With gratitude and love, Alka Yagnik (sic)."

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This comes a day after the 60-year-old singer confirmed that she has been keeping away from the public eye for the last 2 years owing to her health battle. She said, “For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way."

As per reports, Alka Yagnik is battling rare sensorineural hearing loss, a condition she developed after a sudden viral attack. The singer was last heard in the reworked version of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam from the movie Bad Newzz (2024).



Also Read: Alka Yagnik Addresses Health Concerns After Padma Bhushan Honour