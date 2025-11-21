This Actor Drops Out Of Tamil Remake Of Kill Over 'Violent Scenes'?

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's Kill released in 2024 to positive reviews. While the film's box office run was average, it made stars out of its lead actors - Lakshya and Raghav Juyal. The duo reunited onscreen again in the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which too earned praise from fans. Meanwhile, Kill is said to be getting remade in various languages, including English.

Reportedly, talks have reached the advanced stage for its Tamil remake and it appears the team wants to take the project on the floors quickly. However, the leading star who was being circled for the lead role has reportedly said no to starring in this gory and violent action thriller. As per the latest buzz, Dhruv Vikram was in talks to star in the Tamil remake of Kill.

Dhruv Vikram's latest release is the sports action film Bison Kaalamaadan | Image: Instagram

However, he has backed down from the project on the advice of Mari Selvaraj. The actor-director duo's latest release Bison Kaalamaadan did well at the box office. It is now streaming on Netflix. It is said that Mari Selvaraj advised Dhruv to not feature in a violent movie like Kill so soon after Bison Kaalamaadan, as both movies feature gory action scenes. Dhruv is said to have paid heed to Mari Selvaraj's advice and has said no to starring in the Tamil remake of Kill.

Additionally, it has been speculated that actor-director Vijay Kumar is being eyed to play the main antagonist in Kill, a role essayed by Raghav Juyal in the original Hindi film. However, no official update has been provided yet. While it is true that Kill remakes are in the works, the casting news is purely speculative as makers have announced nothing concrete as of now.